Joe Biden announces who will be on his White House team

After winning the 2020 United States Elections, Joe Biden announces the work team that will be with him in the White House.

The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a combination of longtime loyal and Democratic operatives, as well as the absence of a high-profile progressive far-left faction from the party.

Joe Biden has appointed nine senior staff appointments to his incoming administration, including White House advisers, advisers, and senior advisers and we have the information in Somagnews.

Joe Biden’s work team

Their campaign manager, Jen O’Malley, has been named deputy chief of staff and will join Ron Klain, who was previously appointed chief of staff, in two of the most important positions in the Oval Office.

Also joining the administration will be Steve Ricchetti, campaign and lobbying chairman, as an advisor to the president.

Louisiana Congressman Cedric Richmond, campaign chair, was named Senior Advisor who will also lead the Office of Public Participation.

Campaign strategist Mike Donilon received the title of Senior Advisor, while Dana Remus, Biden’s Campaign General Advisor, will serve as Advisor to the President.

Annie Tomasini, Biden’s roving chief of staff during the campaign, will become the director of operations for the Oval Office.

Julie Rodríguez, deputy campaign manager, will serve as director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs.

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain the hires reflected the urgent action agenda of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“The team that we have already started to form will allow us to meet the challenges facing our country from day one,” Klain said in a statement.

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, a former ambassador to Uruguay during the Obama administration, has been appointed Jill Biden’s chief of staff, and her longtime aide Anthony Bernal has become her top adviser.

“I am proud to announce additional members of my senior team who will help us rebuild better than before,” Biden said in a statement.

“The United States faces great challenges and brings diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to addressing these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger and more united nation.”



