Joe Biden and Kamala Harris named “People of the Year”

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were featured on the cover of Time magazine together after being named the “People of the Year 2020”

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris defeated Donald Trump twice this year: once at the polls and again for Time’s Person of the Year.

Time’s decision to name Biden and Harris in place of Trump, who was also shortlisted, marks the first time a president-elect and vice-president-elect have appeared together on a cover of Person of the Year. Harris is also the first vice president-elect to win the appointment.

“If Donald Trump was a force for disruption and division in the past four years, Biden and Harris show where the nation is headed: a mix of ethnicities, lived experiences, and worldviews that must find a way forward together if the American experiment wants to survive, “said the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris making history

As we reported in Somagnews, Kamala Harris is the first woman in the country, the first African American, and the first vice president-elect from South Asia. Biden, who at 78 will be the oldest person to assume the presidency, is also the oldest person to be named Person of the Year by the magazine. He follows Greta Thunberg, the Swedish climate activist who last year became the youngest to receive the honor, at age 16.

Joe Biden and Harris made the cut after topping a short list that included the racial justice movement, Dr. Anthony Fauci and frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

But Biden’s election isn’t exactly a surprise, as selecting a president-elect for Person of the Year is a nearly nine-decade tradition at the magazine. The first president-elect named Person of the Year (then “Man of the Year”) was Franklin Delano Roosevelt, in 1932, for his New Deal plan to lift America out of the Great Depression.



