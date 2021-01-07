Joe Biden 46th President of the United States

The presidency of Joe Biden, who was elected President of the USA in the election held on November 3, was registered at his session in Congress. Biden, who passed the threshold of 270 votes in the Electoral Council, officially became the 46th president of the United States. The oath ceremony will take place on January 20.

