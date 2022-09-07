Joe Barrow talked about his favorite version of Joe Burrow

Speaking to the media Wednesday before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh, Bengals quarterback Joe Barrow said every game requires a different version of himself.

But which Joe Barrow does he like the most?

According to ESPN’s Ben Baby, this is the one that throws for 530 yards.

This is the same Joe Barrow who proved himself in Cincinnati’s Week 16 win over the Ravens last season.

Burrow’s franchise-record game of 525 yards and four touchdowns led the Bengals to a 41-21 victory over a division rival. Even scoring some icy long-range shots, scoring three points in the fourth match.

Fans will be hoping that something similar to Joe Barrow will show up this weekend when Shinsi begins the AFC title defense.