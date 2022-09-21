Joe Barrow answered with two words when asked about the Bengals offensive line

Joe Barrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have been fighting for the goal with a score of 0: 2 this season, and the main blame lies on the team’s offensive line.

Burrow was asked about his comfort level with Shinsi’s defense via ESPN’s Ben Baby. The Bengals QB said he was “very comfortable” behind his big guys in the trenches.

Two weeks later, the bags had already accumulated for the Burrow.

Despite the fact that this offseason they went out and tried to improve their forward line, these signings have not yet brought results.

Burrow was sacked six times in Cincinnati’s loss to the Cowboys on Sunday and seven times in the first game of the season against the Steelers.

On Monday, Bengals center Ted Karras said the team’s main goal is to help their quarterback believe in them and earn his trust. “I feel like we haven’t done that yet,” he admitted.