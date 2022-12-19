Jodie Sweetin Says She Is an “Ally” of LGBTQ After The Scandal Over Candice Cameron Bure’s Comments About “Traditional Marriage”

Jodie Sweetin will forever be known for her career role as Stephanie Tanner from “Full House” and “Fuller House,” but she has another role that she is just as passionate about. The actress has also been an activist for women’s rights, marriage equality and Black Lives Matter, so it’s no surprise that after Candice Cameron Bure’s comments about “traditional marriage,” Sweetin showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community rather than defending her TV sister—and she recently spoke about her role as an ally.

At The Wrap’s influential women’s Summit this month, the Hollywood veteran spoke about what it meant to her to show public support for marginalized groups, telling ET:

I have always been an outspoken ally of the LGBTQ community, Black Lives Matter. I have always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone.

The actress seemingly proved this to be true after she showed support for Jojo Siwa and Holly Robinson Pete, who opposed Jodie Sweetin’s former colleague, Candice Cameron Bure. The chief creative officer of GAF told the Wall Street Journal that, in her opinion, the films “The Great American Family” will keep “traditional marriage at the core”, as Hallmark presented its first Christmas movie with gay protagonists.

Jodi Sweetin said at the summit that she was “so honored and lucky that I can be at the forefront and lead these discussions,” saying that using her platform to fight for equality is not just a privilege, but also a responsibility. She continued:

I feel that if you have a voice and you have a platform, you have an obligation to speak up and use it. People always like it or not, but sometimes. I like what I do because I know that not everyone has the time [or] the desire to get up and do it. Therefore, I take it as a huge responsibility.

Amid the scandal, Candice Cameron Bure Jodie Sweetin showed support for Jojo Siva, commenting: “You know I love You” after the So You Think You Can Dance judge called Bure “rude and hurtful” for what Siva called the deliberate exclusion of the LGBTQ+ community. Sweetin also posted a message from Hallmark actress Holly Robinson Peet, who was one of the actresses left after many, such as Bure, left Hallmark to join GAF, about the dangers of using traditions to justify discriminatory practices.

Despite the fact that Jodie Sweetin did not mention Candice Cameron Bure by name in her answers, her decision to speak publicly, rather than discuss their differences one-on-one, could cause some friction, as it turned out that the older sister Tanner unsubscribed from Sweetin. in social networks.

Actress Stephanie Tanner’s activism made headlines this summer after a member of the Los Angeles police department threw her to the ground during a rally for abortion rights. After the incident, the actress did not contact the law enforcement agencies, instead expressing pride for those who protested with her and promising to continue fighting for justice.

Jodie Sweetin and Candice Cameron Bure can be seen in their respective holiday films this year as part of the 2022 Christmas movie schedule. You can also catch them in old episodes of Full House, which can be streamed on an HBO Max subscription, or on Fuller House, available on a Netflix subscription.