Jodie Sweetin, DWTS Vets and Others Express Love After Boss Stephen ‘tWitch’ Wife Shared First Post After His Death

It’s been a little over a week since the death of Steven “tWitch” Boss shocked the entertainment world and beyond, and tributes to the beloved dancer continue to flow. Of course, many of the grief-filled messages included love for the family left behind by tWitch. , “Dancing with the Stars” graduate Allison Holker and their three children. Holker took to Instagram on Wednesday to declare her love for her late husband, and received a lot of love from other celebrities in return, including Jodie Sweetin, her DWTS community and many others.

Steven Boss, known to the dance community and fans of the Ellen DeGeneres show as “tWitch,” was found dead at the age of 40 in a motel near his home, and police deemed the death a suicide after a note. references to past “struggles” were discovered. Allison Holker remained silent on Instagram for a week after she informed the world of his passing, and returned on December 21 to say how much she missed him:

Celebrities have flocked to express their support for the tWitch wife, and as of this writing, the post has received more than 1.3 million likes and 63,000 comments. Full House veterinarian Jodie Sweetin was among those who expressed words of love to Allison Holker, saying:

Oh, my friend… I love you. I couldn’t stop thinking about you and the kids. You are surrounded by love, even in the darkest moments. ❤️ ❤️

The main topic of the comments was that Allison Holker and her three children — Wesley, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaya, 3—were not alone, many of her fellow dancers from Dancing with the Stars expressed their love to her and said they were there for the family. Some of these messages included:

We love you, Ellie. We all have You 🙏🏼 – Derek Hough

Sending you love, Allison ❤️ — Lindsay Arnold

Enveloping you and your family with so much love ❤️ – Julianne Hough

I send you all the love of Allison. — Peta Murgatroyd

I send you and your beautiful children so much LOVE Allison ♥️ – Jenna Johnson

We here at CinemaBlend continue to express our thoughts and condolences to family, friends and everyone whose lives were touched by Stephen “tWitch” Boss during this time of mourning.

If you or someone you know has thoughts about self-harm, call or send a message to the Suicide and Crisis helpline at 988.