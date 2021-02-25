Joby Aviation published the video of the electric plane

Sustainable transport models are gradually occupying their spaces on the world market, but it is not just land vehicles that are the protagonists of this story. On Wednesday (24), the American aviation company Joby Aviation decided to launch a video in which it shows its electric plane in mid-flight, also announcing its IPO.

The move will take place through a merger with Reinvent Technology Partners, a special-purpose acquisition company managed by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga founder Mark Pincus, resulting in a $ 6.6 billion venture to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to The Verge, the corporation will receive nearly $ 1.6 billion, the result of a sum of $ 690 million from Reinvent and $ 835 million from private investors, including The Baupost Group and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, by Fidelity Management & Research LLC and Baillie Gifford. Hoffman, for his part, will join the Joby board.

Past present Future

Founded in 2009 by inventor JoeBen Bevirt, Joby Aviation operated for nine years “off the radar” and in 2018 announced a $ 100 million withdrawal, money that helped finance the copy of the video above. Venture capital arms from Intel, JetBlue and Toyota were among the investors, the latter of which even dedicated $ 590 million to the company in January this year.

This is the first time the electric plane has appeared in public. The cost of production per unit should not exceed US $ 1.3 million, says Joby, and is expected to be halved in the coming years. In addition, each will generate $ 2.2 million in revenue, projections suggest, operating for about 4,500 hours annually with an average of 2.3 passengers per trip.

Finally, electric planes with six rotors and five seats are able to take off vertically, like a helicopter, and to change their trajectory to horizontal, reaching a maximum speed of 320 km / h and having a range of about 240 kilometers with a full charge. They are also up to 100 times quieter than conventional ones.

If all goes well, by 2024, a wide air taxi service will be in operation, and the Uber division recently acquired by Joby, will certainly represent a big difference in the achievement of such objectives.