Job vacancies suggest news about Gears of War

Microsoft hasn’t announced any new projects for the Gears of War series yet, but The Coalition, which worked on Gears of War 5, probably continues to work on things associated with the franchise – at least that’s what some job openings imply.

On the company’s website there are currently vacancies for artist, animator and gameplay designer, all of them focused on the title of action in third person. In all of them, there is information that these professionals will help to develop spectacular games and “take the series to other levels”.

Even though we haven’t announced anything formally so far, the fact that we know that The Coalition is still ahead of the project should certainly leave the fan base calm and happy. It remains to wait for the moment when the new Gears will be announced.