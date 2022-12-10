Joaquin Phoenix’s “Joker 2” Is Being Filmed Now, and We Have a First Look at The Movie

DC Studios has been going through a number of shakeups lately, and some movies like Wonder Woman 3 have apparently been removed from their schedule. However, other films created under the old regime are still moving forward, including The Joker 2. A sequel to Joaquin Phoenix’s 2019 film has been in the pipeline for months, and it was unclear when filming would actually begin. Well, filming has already begun, as returning director Todd Phillips announced it via social media. And not only that, he also gave fans the first official look at the upcoming sequel.

Up to this point, the public had only slightly teased us about what would happen in Joker: Folie à Deux, and even now the exact details of the plot have not yet been revealed. Those looking for a tidbit should be somewhat excited about what Todd Phillips shared on his Instagram. The director celebrated the first day of filming by sharing a shot of Arthur Fleck performed by Joaquin Phoenix shaving. Let’s take a look:

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Todd Phillips (@toddphillips)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi

Todd Phillips confirmed Folie à Deux back in June by posting on Instagram. Despite the fact that there are almost no plot details, it has been confirmed that the film will be a musical and will feature Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn. The subtitle of the film, which translates as “the stupidity of two” or “the madness of two”, suggests that the two central characters are going to get involved in serious (and potentially deadly) machinations. The film’s director, Lawrence Sher, also hyped Gaga before filming. He believes the Grammy-winning pop star is “really great” for the role, and sees the cast and crew finding “magic every day on set.”

Well, he’s certainly a sight to behold. Of course, no context is provided at the moment, so fans will just have to ponder why the killer is being cleared. However, fans will probably be very happy to know that the cameras are officially filming the long-awaited sequel.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to open in theaters on October 4, 2024, and while you’re waiting, you can stream the first movie using an HBO Max subscription.

That’s not all…