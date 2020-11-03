Joaquin Phoenix talks about his sons for a good cause

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara decided to break the silence about their first child, for a very good cause.

Becoming a new parent should be a joyous time, but in the era of the coronavirus, with a president as dangerous as Donald Trump, there are many fears and anxieties that need to be taken into account when bringing a child into the world.

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara seem to have the same anxieties most of us do after the birth of their son River, but they are using their platform to channel fears about America’s future into something positive.

On the eve of Election Day, the engaged couple wrote a powerful op-ed for People magazine in which they condemned the Trump Administration’s separation of children from their parents at the border.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix couldn’t bear to have their son taken from them

They wrote: “We learned last week that the parents of 545 children separated at the border by immigration agents have yet to be found. The weight of that number is staggering. Five hundred forty-five children. ”

They continued to acknowledge that the issue has become less pressing in the media, presumably because people are getting used to it, terrible as it is.

But for them it is still very much in the foreground, because, as they finally confirmed, they have just had a child of their own, which makes this even more unimaginable for them:

“As new parents, it is unbearable to imagine how it would feel to have our son taken from us for a day, let alone years,” the actors expressed.

They continued: “But that is the situation those 545 children and their parents have been experiencing. As Americans, it is our responsibility to continue to pay attention to the plight of these families and get answers about why they have not yet been located.”

The Oscar winner and his co-star Maria Magdalena described the gruesome policy and how it is supposed to be a “deterrent”: that sending asylum seekers back to their countries (where they may have fled dangerous or life-threatening circumstances). life) “would spread the message: If you come to America, your children will be taken from you.”

They explained: “For children who remain separated from their parents, the damage will be for life. Child psychologists say that even short periods of forced separation from the care of a parent can cause irreparable emotional damage. ”

“Some of these children are just toddlers or have not yet turned 10 years old. Our hearts break at the thought of the suffering they have endured at the hands of our country,” they said.

The opinion piece concluded: “We have to ask ourselves: is this the country we want? Are these our values? How will you feel explaining to our son, when she asks us about this moment and how we treat frightened and helpless children, some of whom may never see their parents again? ”

“For the sake of our nation’s character, I hope we can tell you that the United States unequivocally rejected this cruelty and demanded that our representatives do everything possible to find those missing parents,” Mara and Phoenix said.

This is one of the most painful and terrible actions of the Trump administration; we hope there are voters who will take these words seriously. Do you think Joaquin and Rooney could make a change with this strong message?



