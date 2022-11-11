Joao Felix: Manchester United Is Preparing a Sensational Deal For The Atletico Madrid Forward

It is reported that Manchester United is showing interest in Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix.

Eric ten Hag’s team is struggling to score goals and the club is expected to target the striker in the coming windows.

According to SER Deportivos, United are considering making an offer for the 23-year-old.

The report says:

Manchester United may call Atletico Madrid again within a few weeks because of Joao Felix.”

“Last summer, Atletico rejected Manchester United’s offer of 125 million euros for the Portuguese, and this winter transfer window, history can take a new turn.”

“The other big story awaiting consideration in Manchester is the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this Christmas, which will pave the way for the possible arrival of Joao Felix in England.”

“In addition, they have a common agent, Jorge Mendes.”

The Portuguese striker is a world—class talent, and under the right guidance he can turn into an outstanding player.

Felix is still very young and has every chance to succeed in the Premier League.

While it is unclear whether United will squander the money in January, a deal for Felix will make a lot of sense for both sides.

Atletico needs income, and the sale of a 23-year-old football player can open the way to a restructuring of the squad.

On the other hand, Ten Hag would like to get a player of Felix’s caliber.