Joao Felix: Manchester United Are Considering Renting The Atletico Madrid Striker

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid.

Eric Ten Hag’s team is currently looking for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

After his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, United decided to terminate Ronaldo’s contract.

Currently, the team lacks a striker, and it hardly scores goals.

Felix is a name that was mentioned earlier, and it is very attractive, especially for fans.

The Portuguese is one of the brightest young forwards in the game and is able to turn the tide of the match himself.

His big-money move to Atletico Madrid wasn’t the best, but he showed glimpses of his world-class talent.

According to Duncan Castles, the Spanish giants want to offer him to the Premier League club on loan to reduce their costs.

Atletico prepared to loan Joao Felix to Premier League club at FFP cost.

• Arsenal and Manchester United interested in Portugal forward.https://t.co/8DzcSkunYV pic.twitter.com/Chi4sc5Q0A — Duncan Castles (@DuncanCastles) December 23, 2022

Arsenal are reportedly interested in Felix as a replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus.

Atletico offered a short-term loan deal with a commission of eight million dollars and a full salary.

Let’s see if United will give in to Atletico’s demands, which could turn out to be a pretty expensive deal in just six months.

It is reported that Atletico did not include the possibility of a buyout in the contract.

United may consider other options, such as Kodi Gakpo, who would be a great choice given his recent development.