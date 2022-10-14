Joao Felix is going to ask to leave Atletico Madrid in January, and Manchester United is a likely destination.

Portuguese star Joao Felix may be asked to leave Atletico Madrid in January because his situation with manager Diego Simeone has been described as unstable.

This season Felix is assigned a secondary role under Simeon, who prefers other strikers.

According to Fihaes, this caused alarm bells.

The publication reports that “the Portuguese footballer does not want to remain in this state and has already asked to leave Los Colchoneros in January next year.”

“He is aware that this is the only solution to restore his sports career, there are three possible directions for him, all in the Premier League.”

“If Cristiano Ronaldo really leaves Manchester United in January, the club can sign Joao Felix without any problems.”

According to Fichage, United is a concrete solution for Felix, as the English giants are in desperate need of new blood.

The only obstacle to the 22-year-old’s transfer to Old Trafford is the fact that the Red Devils do not participate in the Champions League, which the player is likely to demand, although Atletico themselves are now in danger of being eliminated from the tournament.

If United are interested in Felix, they will face competition from Chelsea and Arsenal.

Chelsea are seen as a real threat because of the deep pockets of their owners. Todd Pain needs a star to become the face of a new era at the London club, especially after he missed Ronaldo in the summer.

Arsenal are seen as fans due to the fact that their new style of play is considered more suitable for Felix compared to Simeone’s more defensive approach.

United should be ready for Felix’s availability. He is still a special player with a set of abilities, and he is undoubtedly destined to become great.