Joanna Gaines tells why she and Chip Gaines wake up at 4 a.m. together

Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines do almost everything together, whether they are working on their business or raising five children. The stars of Fixer Upper told why they wake up so early together, and it has nothing to do with their children or work. That’s why the famous couple wakes up at 4 o’clock in the morning.

Chip and Joanna Gaines said they hang out together in the middle of the night.

Joanna and Chip Gaines are self—proclaimed midnighters, and they often don’t sleep even when they’re not worried. Joanna told People in March 2019 that she and her husband often get up around 3:00 or 4:00 in the morning and drink coffee together.

“I do not know what our problem is, but we both wake up,” she said. “Chip will get up at three, and I will hear him rustling around, so by four in the morning we are already sitting on the couch and drinking coffee.”

The Fixer Upper star shared that it’s not stress that keeps the couple awake at night, but excitement.

“I feel like we’re living in this season when we don’t need much rest because there are so many things that we care about,” Joanna said. “There were periods in our life when we woke up in the middle of the night because we were stressed and worried, for example, because of the housing crisis. But it’s so much fun.”

Chip Gaines Said He Needed “Zero Breaks” from Joanna Gaines

Joanna and Chip Gaines love each other so much that they wake up in the middle of the night to spend time together. But in an interview with E! Chip told News Daily Pop that only one half of the famous couple needs to take a break from the other from time to time.

He said he and Joanna have made a “long journey” in almost two decades of their marriage, and they are together “24 hours a day, 7 days a week.” Chip likes to spend so much time with his partner, saying, “It’s really sad, and it’s really true—I don’t need any breaks from Joe.”

But he added that sometimes Joanna needs a little break from him. “And Joe’s like, ‘Can we just take a little break? I mean just a couple of days for the girls’ trip,” Chip said.

One of the stars of Fixer Upper said that they will never get divorced

Despite the fact that Joanna Gaines needs a little time away from Chip from time to time, she still wakes up at 4 a.m. to have coffee with her husband. And Chip told Access Hollywood in July 2021 that breaking up would never be an “option” for the couple.

“Our superpower is that Joe and I don’t give up,— Chip said. “Throwing in the towel is not something that, frankly, doesn’t even come to mind, and I would say it happened quite early in our relationship. We just thought it was interesting that divorce and leaving each other isn’t really an option for us.”

He continued: “So this small foundation[sic] has served us well. Things were definitely complicated, we’re not perfect, we have problems, trial and error like everyone else, but… it’s never going to be a gossip magazine that we don’t do.”