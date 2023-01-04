Jo Yu Ri temporarily stopped all activities after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

On January 4, WAKEONE Entertainment officially announced that Jo Yu Ri was diagnosed with a virus that day, and therefore she will not participate in the upcoming shooting of “Webtun Singer”, in which she was supposed to take part this Friday.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is WAKEONE.

Today (January 4), our artist Jo Yu Ri was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Jo Yu Ri had previously received three doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and she currently has a sore throat and mild cold symptoms, so she stopped all her planned activities and focused on treatment.

As a result, she will not participate in the filming of “The Singer of the Webtoons”, which was scheduled for this Friday, January 6.

We will consider the health and recovery of our artist our top priority and will take all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

We apologize for causing the fans cause for concern.

I wish Jo Yu Ri a speedy recovery!