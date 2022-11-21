JLo and Ben Affleck Look All Kinds of Comfortable Cuddling in Sweet Video

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made so many people believe in love again when they resumed their romance in 2021 after almost two decades of separation. This year, not one, but two wedding ceremonies of the stars of the first magnitude took place — one in Las Vegas, and the other at Affleck’s luxurious 87—acre estate in Savannah, Georgia. Heading into their first holiday season together as husband and wife, Bennifer made it clear what they are grateful for this year by sharing a video in which they looked very cute and cozy together.

In a short video posted on Instagram by JLo, the “Marry Me” star is sitting on her husband’s lap, pressing their heads together, each of them withering into the camera before breaking into a wide smile. If it doesn’t keep you warm on a cold winter day, I don’t know what will:

None of the stars say anything —although the director of “Argo” is chewing gum —but in the video someone says, “Guys, I did it. I’ve found the person who makes me the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The saga, which represents the relationship of JLo and Ben Affleck, has been one of the most dramatic celebrity love stories, especially with the version of Bennifer 2.0 taking place 17 years after the couple broke off their first engagement. I think we’re going to need movie stars to post these cute videos of them hugging each other from time to time, just to remind us that there’s still nothing wrong with the world.

While Jennifer Lopez said that reviving old relationships is not recommended for everyone — some couples outgrow each other or branch out in different directions — but for her and Ben Affleck, they lost each other and were able to find each other again. In 2004, the couple suddenly broke off their engagement, stating that they were in different places in their lives. It is likely that the close attention of the media also played a role in the breakup. Each of them married other people and had children before those marriages ended in divorce.

Now the newlyweds have a big mixed family: Ben Affleck has 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Serafina and 10-year-old Samuel with Jennifer Garner, and Jay Lo has 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with Mark. Anthony. Sources say that the children are just as happy as the newlyweds about the union, and for their first vacation together they are looking forward to traveling and new memories.

Seeing how things turned out for Bennifer 2.0 is really warm enough to survive a few cold days, and you can see more romantic stories from the new Mrs. Affleck— albeit fictional ones — by watching Jennifer Lopez’s best romantic comedies. You can also check out our 2022 movie release schedule to find out what else will be released on the big screens before the end of the year, and see what will be released in theaters in 2023.