JLab Introduces New Headset JBuds Frames

Headphone manufacturer JLab introduced JBuds Frames, a new headset that can be attached to eyeglass frames. The product, which consists of two modules that do not completely cover the ears, will be released in the coming months with a price tag of $ 50.

JBuds Frames, which has a price tag of $ 50 abroad at the price point, also fits into JLab’s history of offering budget-friendly headphones. Sometimes we see that such affordable headphones offer quite impressive performance compared to their price, but it should be remembered that such open headphones that have been released so far have not produced very good results.

What does JBuds Frames offer?

JBuds Frames, which consists of two modules placed on the frames of the glasses, is sent with different clips to be suitable for different sized glasses. Using a 16 mm driver at the sound point, the headset does not give any sound to the outside, according to the company’s claim. In other words, only you can hear the music playing in the headphones, but you can also perceive the sounds around you because the headphones do not cover your ears completely.

The headphones also have IPX4 waterproof certification, so they can be used comfortably in rainy weather or while exercising. It also has buttons for controlling the volume, accepting or rejecting calls, and changing EQ settings. JLab adds that the headphones can be used independently if you only want to wear one.

According to the company’s claim, it is necessary to use a special charging cable with magnetic charging points to charge JBuds Frames, which offers a battery life of over 8 hours. The product will hit the shelves at $ 50 next spring.