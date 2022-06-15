JJ Vata’s Tweet Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

On Wednesday, Arizona Cardinals pass rusher J.J. Watt fried the DraftKings account on the social network.

It all started with Watt posting a funny tweet about how he throws the ball around the field, to which DraftKings tweeted “intercepted.”

The joke was that because he’s a quarterback, he probably didn’t go too far, since you can’t play quarterback at that position.

Watt then responded with a tweet showing the company’s stock and how it has fallen recently.

“You might want to think about intercepting profits soon…,” Watt tweeted.

The NFL world loved this roast from Watt.

“I will get fifteen for unnecessary rudeness on this frame, but he will be the center of attention for many years,” one fan wrote.

When you come in for one of the best pass rushers in NFL history, you better not miss.