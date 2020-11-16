Jisoo’s first photos for drama Snowdrop revealed

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo started filming her drama “Snowdrop,” her first leading role as an actress. YG’s K-pop group successfully completed promotions for “The Album,” a comeback with which they became million Sellers, as well as breaking records on platforms and winning various awards at music shows. From now on, the girls of BLACKPINK are going to concentrate on their solo projects, so Jisoo started filming for her drama.

Jisoo’s first appearance in Korean entertainment was with the series “Arthdal ​​Chronicles” as the character of Sae Narae, a girl who suffered death within the story, her participation was only in a flashback scene, she also made different cameos in a couple of dramas, but this project will be her first starring role on the screen.

Through social networks, it was revealed that Jisoo has already started filming “Snowdrop”, a period drama that tells the story of Im Soo Ho, a boy who studied abroad and has a great life story, but after Being attacked, he ends up in the female dormitory of a university, there he will meet Eun Young Cho, a role that Jisoo will play.

REVEAL THE FIRST IMAGES OF JISOO ON SNOWDROP

The Korean drama has already started filming, one of the locations is Yonsei University, where a group of students had the opportunity to witness some of the scenes and shared various images of the BLACKPINK idol from the set.

The first spoilers show Jisoo at her place of study and fans were able to see the first outfits that the singer will wear inside on “Snowdrop”; the first one is an outfit consisting of jeans, tennis shoes and a red sweatshirt, Jisoo appears inside a phone booth. Another of the leaked photos shows the idol in a white ruffled dress and a leather jacket.

Knetizens who witnessed the recordings explained that the production works almost 12 hours a day, from 7 a.m. to dusk. “Snowdrop” is based on the true story written by a prisoner. BLINK shared messages of congratulations and support for Jisoo, as it is her first lead

The BLACKPINK member has proven to have a great facet to beauty, know 6 tips inspired by Jisoo’s make up to achieve a great look.



