Jisoo’s 5 best looks on stage! Details

Jisoo is a fashion icon for BLANCPINK fans and these are some of her best outfits during concert performances.

Each one of the BLACKPINK members has a very special personality and reflects their style through their outfits for performances. Their looks not only go according to the music, but they also adapt to the tastes of the idols.

That’s why when they shine on stage, we can see Jisoo’s unique qualities come through in this singer’s classy, ​​glamorous and on-trend style.

If you are a fan of this girl you probably have some looks in mind that should belong to this list, read on and know what details made Jisoo’s outfits more special.

Here are some of the outfits that this girl wore in her presentations with BLACKPINK and that stole the attention of the public.

THE BEST JISOO LOOKS IN CONCERT

COACHELLA

The BLACKPINK girls fell in love with the Coachella crowd and their outfits were part of the charm. Jisoo wore a black outfit with rhinestone details, glitters, and some see-throughs that made her look amazing.

NET

The red color favors Jisoo, that’s why this outfit became memorable, her crop top has details like the choker-style neck that makes her jewelry show off. This garment created a perfect contrast with the A-line skirt in black and silver.

WHITE

During one of their tours, the girls of BLACKPINK wore outfits completely in white, the elegant details go perfectly with Jisoo’s style and, in this case, her red hair gave an extra point to her outfit.

GLAMORUS

An insurmountable style that Jisoo wore was during Gayo Daejun in 2017, the idols performed a cover of I’m So Hot and wore outfits in black and white with a touch of glamor and elegance. Jisoo complemented her look by tying her hair and showing off a spectacular fringe.

PERFECT

In this outfit we see several of the details that Jisoo has worn on other occasions, however when they come together they become the perfect combination. The shiny details and see-throughs in a look with only black garments, a matching choker and knee high boots created an outfit that received rave reviews.



