Jisoo shows her creativity by directing new photoshoot

The BLACKPINK member dabbled in as the director of the new photoshoot she starred in for itMICHAA.

Jisoo became the muse for the clothing brand itMICHAA, the BLACKPINK idol showed her most professional and creative side by directing the new photoshoot for the spring 2021 collection.

2021, started with new and good opportunities for Jisoo’s career as one of the most important celebrities of the Korean Wave, the idol graced the covers of various magazines and became the image of popular companies.

ItMICHAA recently announced the BLACKPINK member as the muse for the spring 2021 collection, Jisoo will star in the photos for the fashion campaign that promises to be one of the most successful of the season.

ItMICHAA offered to Jisoo total creative freedom to express themselves with the designs, the name of the idol of YG Entertainment will appear in the credits of advertising images as the director of the sessions of photos .

WHAT IS JISOO’S ATTITUDE WHEN WORKING ON PHOTO SESSIONS?

Through the social networks of Jisoo and itMICHAA officials , they posted a series of photos where the BLACKPINK member appeared with purple and pink balloons and wore a lilac dress that matched her features very well.

It transpired that during the photoshoot the ‘How You Like That’ interpreter was tired from group activities, despite her condition she did not lose her smile and shared time with the staff.

Kim Jisoo showed her patience, good sense of humor, and charms in front of the camera lens as she devoted herself to directing the photoshoot, supervising every last detail to keep the activity flowing.

The team that mentored her praised her for her great work on set, defined the K-pop star’s personality as likable, and commented that she was an angel. What did you think of the images that Jisoo directed ?

