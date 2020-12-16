Jisoo reflects on her evolution shown in Light Up The Sky

The Netflix production showcased never-before-seen footage of BLACKPINK and provided an invaluable opportunity for idols, Jisoo explains how she felt preparing for the filming.

BLACKPINK conquered the K-Pop industry and the names of YG Entertainment singers are now recognized all over the world. Their impact reached even beyond music, as idols are now ambassadors for numerous brands. The growth and evolution of the girls was not easy and we saw that in the documentary.

Jisoo will be the new cover of ELLE Korea, and in addition to a photoshoot with amazing outfits, the vocalist gave a very special interview, where an emotional moment came to life while talking about Light Up The Sky.

JISOO TURNS TO THE PAST TO BE A WITNESS OF ITS PROGRESS

In this interview, the idol pointed out that although it has only been 4 years since her debut, the process actually took longer, so considering her years as a trainee, it is already 10 years since he began her path pursuing the dream of becoming a. singer.

Light Up The Sky was full of stories of the experiences that Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie went through even before they met, so the oldest member thinks that filming the documentary gave them the opportunity to take a look at the past and remember all the things you faced until you got to where you are today.

Our path to our goal will not always be smooth, but if there are things that must be faced along the way, I am usually not afraid of them.

Light Up The Sky was a huge hit since its premiere on Netflix, but it also provided emotional moments for all of BLINK.

Very soon Jisoo will return to acting with the drama Snowdrop, the series is one of the most anticipated for 2021, we will tell you why.



