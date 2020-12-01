Jisoo made Lisa cry after handing her this letter

Jisoo and Lisa have a great friendship within the group, but sometimes they have had to live moments where crying was inevitable, the star of “SnowDrop” made his partner cry for this reason.

The group ended promotions for “The Album,” which further consolidated their popularity in K-pop and music. The girls shared in their Netflix documentary “Light up to the Sky” that they learned to get stronger between 4 o’clock, since then, they have followed the same path to fulfill their dreams, but have suffered on some occasions.

As part of her music promotions, BLACKPINK’s Lisa was part of the variety show “Real Man 300”, a show that tests the physical stamina of its guests as if they were soldiers in the army, the idol underwent rigorous tests and during her absence, Jisoo made her cry for this reason.

Each episode shows the cast performing physical tests, even Lisa wore an army uniform, the purpose is to have a training that will make them one of the 300 best Korean soldiers, so Jisoo decided to extend her support to her friend and groupmate, without imagining that Lisa would burst into tears.

THE DAY JISOO MADE LISA CRY

In one of the chapters, Lisa had the opportunity to receive a letter from Jisoo, because during the filming time she was absent from the group and moved to some bedrooms. The actress wrote her a letter to encourage her to keep going.

Jisoo assured her that although everything will be difficult and exhausting for Lisa, she had the desire that her classmates could see her as support and strength, because in BLANCKPINK she is considered as their vitamin, her personality gives them the energy they need to get ahead. She also promised to have plenty of soda when she returned with them.

It was not only his words that made her cry, but the memory he sent her, a photo of the two of them on a trip to Jeju Island, one of the Korean paradises. The dancer could not contain her tears, because despite the distance she received the support of her great friend, who reminded her that she was a brilliant girl.

The relationship between Lisa and Jisoo goes beyond the professional, it was not only the daily coexistence that helped them develop a friendship, but their personalities complement each other and they have learned to be in the worst moments for each other .

Jisoo and Lisa have shown that their friendship is very strong, throughout their career with BLACKPINK they have shared various funny moments that have been recorded in front of the cameras.



