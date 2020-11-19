Jisoo looks lovely in a comfortable look and slippers

Jisoo is one of the first celebrities to pose next to her St Honoré Dior bag, the BLACKPINK member added her own twist by pairing it with slippers.

BLACKPINK is one of the most well known K-pop bands in the world, Lisa, Jisoo, Rosé, and Jennie have won the hearts of the public thanks to their fun music, powerful concept, and group dynamics.

The girls of the YG Entertainment agency girl group are considered as fashion icons, posing for popular magazines, they are the image of multiple fashion and makeup houses, such as GUCCI, Chanel and Dior.

Recently, Jisoo shared with her more than 30 million followers on Instagram, several sets of photos where she wears a relaxed, comfortable look and perfect for resting at home, the K-pop star combined her outfit with interesting elements.

JISOO POSES WITH HER ST HONORÉ DE DIOR BAG

The idol originally from Seoul, wears orange pants to match a sweater, the details of her outfit are in white, making an interesting balance in the clothes of the interpreter of ‘How You Like That’.

Jisoo chose to pose with gray slippers, special shoes for the cold season, as they have stuffed details inside to keep her feet warm. Another element that stands out in the new images of the BLACKPINK idol is her bag.

Kim Jisoo was accompanied by her St Honoré bag from the Dior fashion house, which belongs to the Cruise 2021 collection and was designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, creative director of the brand.

Jisoo’s bag is blue, the tote is large and the firm’s logo contrasts in gold. The singer’s publications already exceed 2 million likes, showing that you can be at home with a comfortable and fashionable outfit.






