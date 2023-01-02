BLACKPINK’s Jisoo seems to have confirmed that her long-awaited debut solo album will be released this year.

The last female band member to launch a solo career, Jisoo has long teased a solo venture, saying at the beginning of the year that she was going to record an album in 2022.

However, in 2022, she said that she was “not sure yet how much I want to pursue a solo career,” explaining that she had not yet formed an idea of what her solo music career would look like. “The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do—what should I choose?”

Now, answering questions from Weverse until the end of 2022, Jisoo has confirmed that the album will be released this year.

She wrote: “Please wait for Jisoo’s solo album in 2023.”

YG Entertainment then confirmed in a statement, “BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently hard at work recording his solo album. Following a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished a photo shoot for the album cover and worked on making music when she had time to keep her promise to the fans. Soon she will greet [fans] with good news.”

Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to launch a solo career with the single “Solo” in 2018. She was followed by members Rose and Lisa in 2021 with the releases “Lalisa” and “R” respectively.

Last week, YG Entertainment reacted to reports about a possible change in BLACKPINK’s leadership. This came after a Kpop Herald report claimed that the girl group was parting ways with its founding agency to join The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment headed by K-pop producer Teddy Park.

“What I can say is that our contracts with the members haven’t ended yet,” a YG representative said of the news, according to The Korea Herald. “It’s hard to say if they will sign with The Black Label after their contracts end.”