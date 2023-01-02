Jisoo is preparing for a solo debut!

On January 2, YG Entertainment reported that the BLACKPINK member is preparing for a solo debut in 2023.

The Agency stated: “Jisoo from BLACKPINK is currently hard at work recording his solo album. Following a busy world tour schedule since last year, she finished a photo shoot for the album cover and worked on making music when she had time to keep her promise to the fans. Soon she will greet [fans] with good news.”

After Johnny, Rose and Lisa, Jisoo will be the last BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut.

Stay tuned!