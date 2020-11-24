Jisoo drama Snowdrop suspends filming due to Covid

Snowdrop stopped all their filming and dynamics on set due to one of the cast’s actors being infected, BLINK expressed concerns about the health of BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who is the main character of the drama.

2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, it represented the cancellation of recordings in movies, series, documentaries and other content, productions continue to devise new tactics to continue their activities.

‘Snowdrop’ is the first drama starring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, the idol from entertainment company YG will play the role of Eun Young Cho, a college student who will meet Im Soo Ho, Jung Hae In’s character.

The project excited the public that is a fan of K-pop and K-dramas, it would be the perfect opportunity for Jisoo to show her facet as an actress, some reports indicated that the recordings began in October 2020, recently the production decided to stop with the filming of the drama due to a health problem.

BLINK ISSUE FOR BLACKPINK’S JISOO’S HEALTH

Korean media revealed that a ‘Snowdrop’ actor had been detected with the disease from China, the interpreter had contact with a food delivery man who possibly infected him.

Because the actor’s health condition is not adequate to coexist with his set and cast mates, the producers decided to suspend filming of the K-drama until further notice.

The team underwent the sanitary measures that are recommended for these cases, everyone who works in ‘Snowdrop’ took the test, including BLACKPINK’s Jisoo. The reaction from the fans was instantaneous, as they fear for the idol’s health.

BLINK was organized on social networks, where they sent sweet messages of love to the entire team working on the drama, Internet users used the hashtag #BeSafeSnowdropTeam and wished the actors and collaborators the best in this difficult phase.

