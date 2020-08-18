Jisoo confirmed to star in new K-drama Snowdrop

Jisoo will debut as a leading actress in ‘Snowdrop’, the BLACKPINK member will be playing the lead role in a Korean drama by Jo Hyun Tak.

BLACKPINK is one of the most famous K-pop girl groups in the world, the 4 idols of YG Entertainment have different talents that complement the concept of their musical band.

Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo received classes in different artistic fields such as rap, singing, dancing, acting and conducting programs, the interpreters of ‘Kill This Love’ have stood out for their sympathy and good humor.

Jisoo has been a guest and host in various music programs, the girl from the city of Seoul in South Korea, has also impressed with her beauty and talent on the small screen.

The singer and dancer represented by the entertainment agency YG, appeared as a guest actress in Korean dramas such as: ’Arthdal ​​Chronicles’ in 2019 and in the series ‘The Producers’ in 2015.

All fans who love Kim Jisoo’s acting skills will be able to see her starring in the new JTBC drama, BLACKPINK’s visual has been confirmed for the drama ‘Snowdrop’.

A representative from the company YG Entertainment confirmed the news of Jisoo’s acting project:

It’s true, Jisoo is going to be the lead in the new drama Snowdrop

‘Snowdrop’ is the provisional title of the series that will be directed by the famous Jo Hyun Tak, the story and the script will be provided by Yoo Hyun Mi, they have already worked together on the drama ‘Sky Castle’.

Some time ago, it was reported that actress Kim Hye Yoon had received the offer to star in “Snowdrop,” but the talks came to nothing in particular and in the end she dismissed the idea of ​​participating.

This news has the followers of the BLACKPINK idol very excited, because she will finally have the opportunity to shine in all her splendor within such an important leading role in K-dramas.



