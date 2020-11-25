Jisoo and Snowdrop’s cast test negative for virus

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo tested negative after production of her new drama “Snowdrop,” suspended filming due to a health risk from the pandemic.

The member of the K-pop group started a new project outside of music a few weeks ago, the promotions of “The Album” ended successfully and despite social restrictions, the idol began with her most anticipated agenda: starring in her first drama, BLINK waited a long time to learn about Jisoo’s acting side; however, a health problem affected the recordings.

Through Korean portals, a spokesperson for the JTBC television network, in charge of the production of the drama “Snowdrop”, reported in a statement the results of the examination carried out on the cast of the series, including Jisoo, as one of the extras was in contact with a positive case of the virus.

BLINK expressed its concern on social networks, as the cast and staff were exposed to contagion, so they suspended the recordings to follow the protocols. In South Korea, cases of the pandemic have soared again, especially in television productions, but fans were able to learn about the health reports of Jisoo and her companions.

JISOO DIO NEGATIVE AND WILL BE ABLE TO CONTINUE WITH THE RECORDINGS OF HIS DRAMA

The representative of JTBC assured that the entire cast tested negative, no one contracted the disease and they will organize a new calendar to resume filming “Snowdrop”, a drama starring Jisoo, but there is still no set date, as they will implement new sanitary measures to avoid another case like this.

Previously, it was reported that the extra actor of the series was in contact with a positive case, but the person involved assured that he had not had a call to the set during that period of time, so he did not live with the main actors, it was also confirmed that no one was in contact with teams and cast of other dramas.

BLINK shared their messages and good wishes for Jisoo and her fellow members after the good news about her health, and they hope that everyone will stay safe when they resume their activities.

This project will be Jisoo’s first leading role, if you want to know the idol’s career as an actress, we leave you a list with the movies and dramas where she has participated.



