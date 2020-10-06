Jisoo and Jung Hae Jin will be a couple at the Snowdrop

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In will be starring in the new drama “Snowdrop,” the idol will be returning to acting.

The YG group continues with their comeback promotions with “The Album”, whose main single is titled “Lovesick Girls” and the MV already registers more than 100 million views in just a couple of days after its premiere. Not only are the girls preparing their solo debuts for the next few months, but Jisoo has a new acting project with “Snowdrop.”

According to various Korean portals, JTBC confirmed the main cast of “Snowdrop”, a drama that will star Jisoo and Jung Hae In, will be the first main role of the idol. There is no release date yet, but BLINK will be able to enjoy her role as an actress again, the first details of the K-Drama have already been revealed.

The plot is inspired by a true story that a man in prison wrote, in addition, it will be a period drama, since it will be set in the time of 1987. Jisoo will live a youth romance that promises a lot of drama, it will be one of her greatest opportunities to show that your talent is not only in Korean pop.

JISOO AND JUNG HAE IN WILL STAR IN “SNOWDROP”

Jisoo will play the role of a young student named “Eun Young Cho”, she attends a prestigious university and lives in the school dormitories, the girl falls in love with a young man she meets at a social gathering.

However, the protagonist did not expect to meet him again, “Im Soo Ho”, a young man who studied abroad and hides many stories of his life, his reunion with Jisoo will take place after he apparently suffers from a beating and hides in the girl’s bedroom of the protagonist and she ends up taking care of him.

Their love story will unfold once she has to hide it, as she fell in love with him at first sight. Jung Hae In is a 32-year-old young actor (33 in Korean age). Among his works are “Goblin”, “While you were sleeping” and “Something in the rain”, he has also made some movies, he did his military service at the age of 21 and he devoted himself to studying acting.

BLACKPINK is also set for their next premiere, their documentary “Light up the sky.”



