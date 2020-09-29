Jin’s BT21 character on the MasterChef reality show

BTS’s Jin fans never imagined that BT21’s RJ would be on one of the biggest cooking shows on television.

Jin’s adorable pet RJ appeared as a guest on the famous Indonesian reality show “MasterChef.” BT21’s characters have gained the same popularity as BigHit’s idols.

Each member’s mascots have earned their own place in ARMY’s heart, each representing a part of the member’s personality, and Jin has shown great affection for RJ, who is even a great cook.

Through social media, ARMY shared a new video related to BTS. The K-pop group has become very popular thanks to their music and love for ARMY, but so have the BT21 characters, mascots that were created by themselves and represent each of the members.

The alpaca RJ seems to have inherited the brilliance and presence of its owner Jin, as the BT21 character debuted on the famous reality show “MasterChef,” a show where contestants cook countless dishes to showcase their talent. In the Indonesian version, a girl decided to take the idol’s pet with his.

Why was RJ from BT21 on MasterChef?

In the video circulating on Twitter, one of the judges is curious to know who is at the participant’s station, he replies that it is RJ, since he considers it his lucky charm.

The little stuffed alpaca was on the table, the girl took it in the form of a keychain to be able to have fortune in the program.

MEJOR RJ YA DEBUTÓ EN MASTER CHEF….. RJ le anda haciendo competencia a los BTS@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ELQP46N2Mx — ᴮᴱ 🌾ᴮʳᵉⁿᵃ ⁷ (@Hope_sun_moon) September 27, 2020

The judges looked at it with curiosity, one of them even took it and apparently published a photo where he holds RJ, through his personal Instagram and Twitter account, the expert named Arnold Poenormo asked him where he could get one like that, well he wants Give it to his son, but he doesn’t want to stand in line, so he asked the ARMY for help.

BTS fans joked about the fact that Jin’s RJ appeared on one of the most famous shows on television, which has been adapted in various countries. Are you a fan of the BT21 characters? Which one is your favorite?



