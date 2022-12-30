At the end of the year, it seems that it’s time for idols to renegotiate their contracts with their agencies.

On December 30, it was announced that 4 ASTRO members had extended their contracts with their agency Fantagio.

Here is the agency’s announcement:

“Hello, this is Fantagio.

First of all, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans and many others who have always loved and supported ASTRO.

We would like to inform you that ASTRO members Jinjin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin and Sanha will continue their promotion with Fantagio.

We are currently discussing various issues with member Rocky, and since member MJ is currently undergoing mandatory military service, contract discussions will take place upon his return.

Fantagio intends to support four participants as much as possible so that everyone can actively advance in various fields, so please continue to send your abundant greetings and support.

Thanks. »

Good news for fans! We look forward to continuing the adventures of ASTRO!