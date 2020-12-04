Jin worries about ARMY on his birthday

Some ARMY comments on Twitter and Youtube show concern for BTS’s Jin. Is he depressed?

BTS’s Jin recently premiered the song Abyss as part of his birthday, so the entire ARMY went crazy, however when they heard the lyrics they began to think that the idol could be going through a stage of depression.

“I hold my breath and immerse myself in my sea, I face my beautiful and sad cry, my self, in the dark,” he narrates in his song.

ARMY perceives Seok-jin depressed

On his birthday, Jin also made a live broadcast and some of his followers argued that the handsome Korean’s voice was perceived as sad, however these were only some isolated comments and so far there has been no official information that indicates a problem with Jin.

Jin is sad?

Every time one of the members of BTS are sad, the entire ARMY usually worries since unfortunately in South Korea it has been a great constant that K-Pop idols attempt against their lives, such has been the case of Jonghyun, Sulli, Jang Ja-Yeon, among others.

About this, Jin shared on the internet that he has not felt well emotionally so he decided to share his feelings through music with all his fandom so that they could understand a little about him.

“To be honest, I recently felt exhausted. I think it was because I had a lot of thoughts about myself,” he confessed.



