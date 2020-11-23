Jin was protected by one of the BangTan Boys

ARMY recalled an adorable moment that Jin lived with one of his fellow BTS members.

Jin’s beautiful face had its own “bodyguard” and all the fans loved the moment. No one protects Jin better than his fellow BangTan Sonyeondan.

Jin’s beautiful face around the world is a national treasure, and like all other treasures, it needs to be protected.

Usually the idol known as Mr. Worldwide Handsome enjoys showing his beauty to fans, because who wouldn’t want to show a face like this? However, there was a time when Jin wanted to cover her face for health reasons.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHkBfRVJwyq/?utm_source=ig_embed

The day V became Jin’s bodyguard

According to Koreaboo’s Gaya Journal, in 2016, BTS arrived at Gimpo airport after traveling to Jeju, South Korea. Dozens of cameras with powerful flashes were waiting for them, and Jin’s eyes were sensitive to the flash of light that day.

Fortunately, he had the best bodyguard accompanying him: V. The idol protected Seokjin’s eyes with his hands and led him to BTS’s vehicle.

Taehyung covered Jin’s eyes, even most of his face, so the world didn’t see much of Jin’s beauty that day. However, ARMY adored the tender gesture the boys had.

We know that BTS members tend to be almost like brothers and support each other practically at all times, both good and bad. Idols have learned to coexist as a family over the years.

And even though Jin is the oldest member of the group, he also sometimes needs a little care and protection from the BangTan Boys. Now for example, the boys are very aware of Suga’s health, after he had to undergo surgery on his left shoulder for an injury.



