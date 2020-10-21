Jin was caught shirtless and says he won’t happen again

Jin from the BTS band has made ARMY sad by revealing that from now on he will be wearing more clothes and will no longer be seen shirtless.

The BTS vocalist interacted with his fans, but Jin also assured them that from now on he will be more careful with photos taken without a shirt, why did he make this promise?

Social media makes it easy to communicate between K-Pop idols and their fans no matter where they are, for that reason, they are also the place where fun interactions happen. Jin recently responded to a post about his clothes, and BTS fans hope he won’t keep his word.

Among all the sites and apps used by Bangtan Sonyeondan members, Weverse is one of the fan favorites.

On this platform, idols can share updates on their day to day, but also take a look at all the messages their fans send. It was in this application that Jin found a funny comment from a fan that he did not hesitate to respond to.

Jin promises that he will wear more clothes

The lucky fan’s post included a photo of Seokjin shirtless, but in addition, this ARMY revealed how the image made her feel, saying that she was “dying of fright”, surely referring to her heart and mind having a meltdown at the time. sexy that the idol wore.

But at this comment, Seokjin put his sense of humor into practice and also showed his concern for the well-being of his fans by saying:

“Since I can’t let you die, I will work hard to take care of my clothes in the future.”

The ARMYs expressed that they hope the singer will not keep his word to be able to show himself shirtless again.

In La Verdad Noticias we have shared some of the most attractive photos of the famous older member of BTS. And it is that the idol manages to captivate the public not only with his physical attractiveness, but also with his voice, his smile, his way of dancing … Anyway, if your bias is Jin, you know what we are talking about. Do you think Jin will no longer show his body without clothes?



