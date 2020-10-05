Jin unveiled his new microphone and ARMY split in half

Last BTS Week, Jin surprised his fanbase called ARMY with a new microphone, but not everyone liked it.

BTS’s Jin appeared with a new microphone on the fourth day of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Jin showed a lot of confidence in using the new white moon microphone.

However, ARMY still can’t see Seokjin sing without wearing the old glittery pink microphone that has always characterized him.

RM’s microphone is blue, Jin is pink, Suga is black, J-Hope is silver, Jimin is gold, V is green, and Jungkook is purple.

Jin changes the design of his microphone.

Now, Jin says goodbye to the iconic pink microphone and greets a new one as white as “Moon” in the night sky. The new musical tool was featured in their “Mikrokosmos” performance during BTS Week.

Jin had an amazing week together with his fellow BangTan members, after having various shows on the hit American show. Let’s remember that the group is promoting their single Dynamite, which has already broken several records on the popularity charts.

K-pop artists also announced a few days ago that they will release a new album on November 20 called “BE.” As if this weren’t enough, BTS are achieving surprising success with each of their members, as idols are excelling in both the band and solo.

The interpreters of “ON” have had a good run during this 2020, with the exception that they had to cancel the tour of their album “Map Of The Soul: 7”, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But the new album will surely plan a new tour. Would you like Jin to go back to the old microphone? Have you seen BTS at a live concert? Do you think the album “BE” could have a tour of different countries?



