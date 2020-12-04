Jin, the song “Abyss” as part of his birthday

BTS’s Jin just uncovered his new song “Abyss” and it quickly became a global trend; Right in the framework of his birthday.

BTS’s Jin just revealed the new song “Abyss” ahead of her birthday and talks about her feelings.

Jin’s birthday is coming up on December 4 and she released her new solo song “Abyss” two hours before the clock strikes midnight on the big day.

The song’s credits list the producers as “BUMZU (BUMZU, Jin, RM, Pdogg)”.

Jin wrote on the group’s website:

Hi, I’m Jin.

I recently said this at a press conference.

“I don’t want to share my sad feelings with my fans. Because I just want to show you good things.

But it is different if it is through music. I don’t want to share them through my ordinary actions, but I think it would be nice to show them through music. ”

To be honest, I recently felt really exhausted. I think it was because he had a lot of thoughts about me.

Many people congratulated me after hitting # 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, but I was wondering if it would really be okay for me to receive something like that.

Honestly, there are many people who love music more than I do and are better at music than I am, so it’s okay for me to feel this happiness and be congratulated like that.

That’s what I thought about, and delving into that made me feel worried, so I wanted to drop everything.

I got advice on that and after a while I spoke to Bang PD [Bang Si Hyuk]. He asked me what I thought about the possibility of writing about these feelings in a song.

I replied that I did not feel confident that I could do one well and was concerned that the end result would not be good as I am in a position where that would not be acceptable. He replied, “That kind of thing is not important. But if you do it, it will definitely suit you. I will find someone who is right for you.”

That’s how I met the composer Gye Beom Ju [Bumzu] and we talked a lot about my feelings now and many other things.

He is a bright and optimistic person. He said he wanted to help me and said:

“Let’s try writing about a lot of concerns. If it doesn’t work, we’ll just start over.”

His positivity lit me up again.

We talked about a lot of things and he made a track at the time about my current feelings, and “Abyss” was completed after using the track to write about the things he wanted to try to express. I want to thank Gye Beom Ju once again.

It’s a bit of a sad song that isn’t the right one for a birthday, but it seems like it would be a bit strange to release it when it’s not my birthday, so I’ll release “Abyss.”

ARMY, please listen to him well, even if he’s missing.

P.S. Thanks to our leader who wrote the lyrics for the chorus.

Abyss lyrics – Jin

I hold my breath and dive into my sea

I face my beautiful sad cry

To me, in the dark

I want to look for you and talk

Today I want to know you more, yeah

I still stay with me

I float without hearing a voice

That dark place

I want to lock myself up, I want to go

I will be there

Today again, I turn around you

The closer I get to you, the more I gasp and I think you get farther away

Maybe I’ve gone to a deeper sea, yeah

To me, in the sea

I want to look for you and talk

Today I want to know you more, yeah

I still stay with me

I float without hearing a voice

That dark place

I want to lock myself up, I want to go

I will be there

Today again I close my eyes by your side like this

