Jin surprises ARMY with enormous details

The members of BTS are preparing the release of album B, but before they took a short break, Jin surprised with this action.

As fans await the BE album release, BTS has been sharing photos of their 2021 season greetings. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook went retro for the first Season Greetings photo series. .

By putting together a vintage set of outfits, they channeled the old-school vibe for photos and a video.

Now the septet released a second set of photos as part of the 2021 season greetings, the members are poised to take off for vacation, and Jin is soon up to mischief.

The new set of photos begins with BTS gathering together for a traditional postcard photo before posing alone and giving us a good look at their surroundings and outfits. The Bangtan Boys boarded an empty bus to pose together for a group photo before the solo photos came out.

In the solo photo, RM looked ready for Namjooning in a light beige men’s beret that matched his sleeveless sweater with a white t-shirt underneath. Meanwhile, Jin was sporting denim overalls with a white t-shirt and a red and white scarf around his neck.

Jin reserves a special place for ARMY

BTS ARMY member Soo Choi took to Twitter and translated the ticket writing. The singer revealed that the destination on the ticket says “Bangtan Town” with the departure date of 06/13, the day of BTS’s debut, and ARMY is considered the transportation company.

Suga sported a plaid shirt with a pair of formal pants along with a shoulder bag with an inscription that read “BTS.” She completed her look with a couple of oversized specs.

Soo Choi revealed that the horizon behind Yoongi is Yeouido, a neighborhood in Seoul. J-Hope also posed against one of the sky elevators while wearing a white crew neck t-shirt with the words Love Forever inscribed on it and a shirt draped over it to double as an open jacket. She wore a tan cap and completed her look with a shoulder bag.

Jungkook completed the photos by getting on a bus and posing on it. The singer looked lovely in a blue and yellow sweatshirt and a pair of thin-rimmed glasses to complete the look.



