Jin surpassed 180k followers worldwide on Spotify!

BTS’s Jin has surpassed 180 thousand followers on Spotify, a new achievement for the idol!

The success of BTS is not only concentrated in the group, since each of the members has managed to impose their brand within the music industry; This time we will tell you about Jin, who has just surpassed 180 thousand followers on his personal Spotify account.

The figure was reported by the same streaming platform and was later released through a Twitter account dedicated to reporting on the musical achievements of Jin, in it is attached an image where it is verified that the charismatic 27-year-old idol of age has 180,247 followers around the world, a number that is increasing every day.

This is a great achievement to celebrate for the ARMY, as it is well known that BTS enjoys great popularity around the world, but unlike other bands where the members do not enjoy the same solo success, the Bangtan Boys have shown that Both as soloists and as a group, they come to prove that they are the K-Pop stars of the moment.

Jin surprises his parents with a luxurious gift

In other news, everything seems to indicate that the success of BTS has allowed Kim Seok-Jin to acquire a new apartment in Hannam THE Hill, one of the most luxurious neighborhoods in South Korea or at least that is what Biz Korea reports, one of the most popular websites in that country.

But that’s not all, since said portal revealed that the idol already had a residence in this same neighborhood, which passed into the hands of his parents; This property is valued at three million dollars and was a gift that Jin made in the framework of Father’s Day, a holiday that was celebrated in South Korea on May 8.

What did you think of Jin’s gift to his parents? Do you follow the idol on his personal Spotify account? Leave your answer in the comments.



