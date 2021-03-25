Jin shows his money chaebol style and jokes with his fortune

Bangtan Sonyeondan’s Jin raised the envy of some netizens when he revealed the plans he has when he saves 1 million won, and he played funny pranks on ARMY.

What would you do with 1 million won ? You would surely do the things you have always wanted to do, such as: planning a trip, buying official BTS merchandise , possibly buying the outfit of your dreams and even spoiling your family with a gift.

Jin was very active on the Weverse platform, he shared the details of a dinner where Bang PD became his personal chef, the founder of Big Hit Entertainment prepared delicious dishes inspired by Italian gastronomy.

Through the official BTS app , Kim Seokjin revealed the fun project he wants to do with 1 million won , he also shared selfies accompanied by a wad of bills . What new pranks did you play on ARMY?

JIN HAS CHAEBOL-STYLE PLANS WITH 1 MILLION WONS

The oldest member of Bangtan Sonyeondan posted selfies where he gave a special touch with a package of 50 thousand won bills, in the description he explained that no one asked him to share the money, so he kept everything.

In the comment section, ARMY joked and asked to give them some money , maybe one or two bills , netizens also included memes and highlighted the good humor of the BTS vocalist .

Later, ARMY asked what his plan was to have 1 million won , what he would spend his fortune on , he wrote that maybe he would buy exclusive items from the video game MapleStory, one of Kim Seokjin’s favorites .

The artist from the city of Gwangcheon replied that he was saving 1 million won to pour all the money into a huge bathtub and thus bathe with all the bills . Almost like a chaebol !

Fandom Bangtan Sonyeondan reacted to the joke of Jin with funny answers, assured that he has a soul of a chaebol , able to spend their fortune in a big way . OMG!