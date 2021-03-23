Jin shows ARMY how proud he is of his beauty

Bangtan’s oldest member Sonyeondan gave ARMY an incredible lesson in self-love and showed his good humor.

On the Weverse platform, Jin interacted with a fan and conquered netizens with his confidence, the K-pop idol is super proud of his visual, once again he proved why he is the Worldwide Handsome!

Jin is very popular with local and international audiences largely because of his talents and stage presence, another powerful characteristic that distinguishes them is their beauty , the BTS member has no shame in showing his confidence and self- esteem.

On more than one occasion, he took over social networks after appearing at music shows, award ceremonies and interviews with important global media, there was no more perfect title for the interpreter of ‘Moon’ than Worldwide Handsome .

Kim Seokjin also possesses a sense of humor that makes him lovable for ARMY, when he mixes his handsome boy side with that of a funny artist it seems like an explosive combination that brings him closer to fans.

The vocalist of BTS stole the Army, netizens joked and showed how proud he is of his beauty to the natural. What happened? We tell you all the details of the funny moment below.

BTS JIN MAKES IT CLEAR WHY IT IS ARMY’S WORLDWIDE HANDSOME

Through the Weverse platform, an ARMY posted an update explaining that the Big Hit Entertainment band attended a variety show on television and Jin took advantage of the camera lens for an impromptu photoshoot.

Bangtan Sonyeondan’s fan included an image of Jin concentrating on striking his best pose, wore a denim shirt, and his wavy hairstyle was the highlight of the unexpected photoshoot.

weverse 210323 @bts_twt op: they're filming for a variety show, but seokjji's modeling for a photoshoot seokjin: hehehehehehe i always [get to] see this face in the mirror pic.twitter.com/ndEFAJl4CA — 「 claire ⁷ 」 (@btstranslation7) March 23, 2021

The artist from the city of Gwangcheon did not take long to respond to the ARMY post, in the comments section he wrote that he can see that face daily in the mirror, the idol’s words raised the reactions of netizens.

Some app users envied Jin’s confidence , others learned a valuable lesson in self-love and reflected on the music star’s good mood. What was your reaction

This is not the first time that Jin uses that phrase to arrow the hearts of the fans, in a recent VLive with the boys of BTS he made a joke about his visual.