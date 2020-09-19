Jin sends messages on Korea’s First Youth Day 2020

Jin made ARMY cry with the emotional message he gave with BTS during the celebration of Korea’s First Youth Day 2020.

There is no denying that BTS has become one of the most successful K-Pop groups in history, but their path to the world of fame has not been easy at all; This was announced by the 7 members during the opening ceremony of Korea’s First Youth Day held a few days ago in the garden of the Cheong Wa Dae presidential office.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in invited Jin, RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jimin to give an emotional message to South Korean youth with the aim of motivating them to pursue their dreams and fight for a promising future, making the ARMY proud of his words.

Jin, also known as the band’s Worldwide Handsome, fell in love with more than one by talking about the infighting he faced on his way to becoming one of the world’s most acclaimed idols and how he feels about it.

Jin gives emotional message to Korean youth

Jin’s first speech was focused on how he dealt with feelings of fear and mistrust before and after being part of BTS, as he considered that even though he tried harder than necessary, he always ended up thinking that he did not have the same talent than their peers.

“No matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t reach others… My self-confidence was greatly affected. But suddenly I realized something: What is the real me? Can’t I be more confident in who I am now? Let me trust myself, “declared the idol at the opening of Korea’s First Youth Day.

Finally, Jin encouraged young South Koreans to fight for their future and assured them that they will always be able to find support in BTS, also, he mentioned that he hopes that the youth can make a significant change for the world with their actions. .

“I hope you can change the world with the power of your thought and, in turn, become beacons to guide the youth of the future. BTS will always cheer for the youth of Korea. Thank you,” concluded the eldest member of the successful band. of K-Pop.

What did you think of Jin's speech? Do you think that BTS can inspire young people in South Korea and around the world?




