Jin sends a message to ARMY via two new selcas

BTS’s Jin sent a message to ARMY, which was accompanied by two new selcas that he shared on his Instagram profile.

It cannot be denied that Jin, RM, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Suga and Jimin have become the idols of the moment, as it is well known that the members of BTS enjoy great popularity on social networks, which is why which is not surprising that even the slightest activity they have on such platforms goes viral on the Internet.

An example of this are the selcas, the name given to selfies by K-Pop fans, that Worldwide Handsome shares on his Instagram account, which manage to receive thousands of likes from the ARMY, who cannot help but give up. before the gallantry of the idol.

Jin thanks ARMY for all the support received

Through his Instagram account, the 27-year-old idol shared a new pair of selfies, which were accompanied by a message in which he thanked the ARMY for all the support that BTS received during the ‘Map of the Soul ON : E ‘, the virtual concert that they held on October 10 and 11 through the Weverse platform.

“Thank you ARMY, I was so happy today,” Jin wrote alongside the two new selcas he shared on Instagram.

Jin’s new post on Instagram managed to exceed 500 thousand likes in less than four hours and in the comments section it is possible to read hundreds of compliments that the idol received from the ARMY, who did not stop thanking him and the other members of BTS for the experience lived in the ‘Map of the Soul ON: E’.

Did you like Jin's new selcas on Instagram? Were you able to attend Map of the Soul ON: E?




