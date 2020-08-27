Jin said he’s a BTS fan and revealed that he’s ARMY

Jin revealed how BTS conquered his heart and became a fan, the idol of Big Hit Entertainment is the number 1 ARMY.

The Bangtan Boys are one of the most recognized bands in the world, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, RM, J-Hope and V make a perfect team that always complements each other, no matter if they are on or off stage, their bond It is so strong that in addition to being a musical group, they are a great family.

Perhaps it is one of the keys to the success of the ‘Dynamite’ performers, as they are united by their love of art and their charismatic personalities. The popularity of BTS is due to its proposal and originality, but also to the support of ARMY, which is one of the most powerful fandoms on social networks and has placed the K-pop group as one of the Internet favorites.

Recently, through the Weverse app, a fan of bulletproof boys posted him concerns about the age of people who faithfully followed Bangtan Sonyeondan’s career. The netizen wrote that he had a question for followers about how they started following BTS and how old they were.

Many people were willing to tell their experience as fans of the band led by RM, as well as what completely caught them in the dynamics of the Korean pop group, but what no one expected was that a member of BTS would answer the question. post.

Jin wrote:

I am a 29 year old ARMY. They dance and sing songs by my side and I became a huge fan.

The older member of the Bangtan Boys also commented that he thought that the rest of his group would change when they became globally known and successful with their work, but confessed that K-pop singers and rappers are still very humble. Wooow.

It is not the first time that Seok Jin shows his love for his colleagues, because being the older brother of the group, he tries to be very loving and affectionate in certain circumstances, even putting his life at risk to protect that of his classmates.



