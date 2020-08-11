Jin reveals what bothers him and his fans the most

BTS fans are upset for a reason and Jin shares his opinion. Weverse has become a popular site for BTS fans because members of the idol group visit this platform frequently, so there is a possibility that some of them will see the messages that their followers write.

It was thus that an ARMY shared a message about the things that bother him, noting that, although they are only two situations in particular, he cannot help feeling that way.

The girl pointed out that, there are two things in the whole world that make her angry, however, she only wrote one of them and left the other for the imagination of the BTS members, hoping that one of them would decipher what the other scenario that awakens. your discomfort:

The first is when someone is talking and then suddenly they stop and the second is …

Luckily for this fan, Jin was on Weverse and responded to him post, deciphering what bothers the girl and that it is undoubtedly something that does not make him happy either:

The second thing is that you cannot attend our concerts.



