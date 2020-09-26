Jin reveals that “Map Of The Soul: 7” album is confessional

Jin explained why he thinks his latest album served as a confessional for him and his fellow BTS members.

With songs like “Black Swan”, “Outro: Ego” and “On”, Map of the Soul: 7 is a favorite among many BTS fans. The meaning behind these songs, Jin explained, was something of a confessional for the members of this K-pop group.

BTS released ‘Map of the Soul: 7’ during 2020

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are keeping busy. Just a few months after the premiere of Map of the Soul: Persona, this K-pop group released a new album with a whole new aesthetic.

Map of the Soul: 7 featured shades of blue, black and yellow, especially in the music videos for “On” and “Black Swan.”

Although the idols originally planned to tour with this new music, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they have since had to postpone live shows. Still, they managed to sneak into a few performances and interviews around the time the album was released.

Jin described this album as a ‘confession’

With songs like “Black Swan” and “On”, this is definitely a more introspective album for BTS. During an interview with Buzzfeed, K-pop idols described the meaning behind their recently released album.

“Map of the Soul: 7 is about being seven members of a team. Seven years have passed and now we are looking back, ”Jin said.

“We sang about the world and our image on our latest album Map of the Soul: Persona, and this time we wanted to show something different. What we have [achieved] and our emotions now, we have revealed our deep selves that we wanted to hide [on this album]. This is our confession. ”

“Map of the Soul: 7 contains stories about each of us individually, but I think it’s more appropriate to say that it’s our story,” added J-Hope. “These are the emotions that we feel in the last seven years and what we feel for our fans, so I hope that the fans also feel and share these emotions.”

BTS to release another album this year

Although Map of the Soul: 7 was released less than a year ago, this K-pop group is expected to release new songs in the coming months. However, the theme and title of this album remains a mystery to fans.

Still, they decided to release their first single as soon as possible, a lighthearted retro song performed entirely in English, “Dynamite.” In turn, this song broke some records for performers, reaching number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Music Chart.

The “Dynamite” music video is now available on YouTube. Music by BTS, including their recently released album Map of the Soul: 7, is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and most major platforms. What do you think the new album could be about?



