Jin reveals that his eyesight has worsened over time

BTS’s Jin reveals that he is concerned about his sight and prevents him from resuming some activities. BTS is waiting for the release of their new single “Dynamite”, the group has published several previews to promote the new era of their career, but they also take time to live with their fans and Jin decided to answer some of their questions.

Through the Weverse platform, fans shared some messages for Jin, such as his latest achievement with “Moon”, they also expressed their wishes to see him again on Korean TV, as some idols have activities as presenters at awards, music shows or variety shows.

Seokjin said his eyesight is bad so he cant do mc anymore. Take care of yourself jinnie💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/BPvYy02390 — Beklavan⁷💿📼 (@Mamshigago) August 7, 2020

An ARMY joked and said that Jin’s pupils had lost their way and she missed seeing him as an MC, meaning that he had put such activity aside, but the idol decided to answer honestly.

Jin said that over time his eyesight has worsened and he can’t be a host again. Que??? It is not known if it was a joke in his style or perhaps he no longer wants to be on a set, since many times lights are used that can hurt your eyes, in addition to paying attention to the public.

Idols with vision problems do not usually wear glasses, but pupils for their presentations, but this accessory can be worn during their free time. Following Jin’s response, some fans asked him to take good care of himself.



