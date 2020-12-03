Jin publishes a letter of tender for Abyss’ birthday

ARMY celebrated for two, in addition to being Jin’s birthday, the Bangtan Boys idol released ‘Abyss’, a special song with a touching message and revealed an extensive letter expressing his feelings for one more year of life.

Kim Seokjin celebrated his birthday with two sincere activities that opened his heart, the idol published the song ‘Abyss’, he defined the project as a depressing melody, but it would go well with his emotions.

‘Abyss’ was published on different online platforms such as YouTube, SoundCloud and Spotify.

The track was accompanied by a very emotional letter, where Jin explained the meaning of his gift to ARMY, the Bangtan Boys vocalist recalled when he said at a press conference that he did not want to be sad, music is a different case.

The older member of Beyond The Scene commented that a few days ago he felt exhausted and questioned the success of ‘Life Goes On’ on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, he greatly doubted his abilities.

BTS JIN’S SONG ‘ABYSS’ MESSAGE

Jin wanted to delve into these feelings, he began to capture his emotions in ‘Abyss’ and found the ideal way to expose his thoughts. Bang PD was the one who recommended him to compose the track.

The composer Ge Beomju helped him to clarify his ideas and suggested that he should be inspired by anxiety, if he did not like the result they could modify the lyrics. ‘Abyss’ is one of the most sincere songs the idol has ever performed.

Jin invited ARMY to listen very carefully to his birthday gift. The Worldwide Hadsome collaborated with different producers, musicians and lyricists for the creation of ‘Abyss’, the idol joined his talents to that of BUMZU, RM and Pdogg.

Netizens created the hashtags #JINDAY, #HappyBirthdayJin, and #HappyJinDay, where they posted messages full of compliments for Bangtan member Sonyeondan. Congratulations to Jin!

LYRICS IN SPANISH ABYSS DE JIN DE BTS

Holding my breath, in my sea I go

I find myself lovely even though I’m crying

To me, in this darkness, I want to look for you

Talk that today I want to know you more and I know that I will stay by your side

My voice does not come out, I move close to you

In that dark place I cover myself and sound my head, I want to go there

I’ll be there, today too, I move around you

The closer I get to you, it seems like I’m short of breath

you just seem to get further away from me

Have you entered an even deeper sea?

To me, in this sea, I want to look for you

Talk and tell you that today I want to know you more



