Jin nominated for 100 most beautiful faces in the world

BTS fans had waited for the nomination of Jin, who is now part of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces contest. The ARMYs now have a new competition where they can show their love for the idol group members. Jin just joined the nominees for the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2020 contest, will you vote for him?

This contest is organized by TC Candler, who each year shares photographs of different celebrities through their social networks and opens the vote for the public to support them using their likes.

In this way, anyone can vote for their favorite artist and make him part of the list of The 100 most beautiful faces of that year.

As of now, Jin is already one of the nominees for this competition, living up to his nickname Worldwide Handsome.

To announce him participation, TC Candler shared a photograph of Jin that belongs to the teasers that BTS released to promote the premiere of Dynamite, an image where he wears clothes in yellow and is recharged on a game machine.

Following this announcement, the seven members of BTS have joined the candidates who will possibly be part of the final list of the most beautiful faces in the world.

Are you ready to show your love for BTS? Join the vote and support the members of the idol group through TC Candler’s social networks.

